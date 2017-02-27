Blackberry isn't exactly the first name that comes to mind when you're thinking about a new phone, given the company's failure to adapt to the smartphone revolution. After 10 years, Blackberry is finally making a move, introducing a smartphone that runs on Android and has a physical keyboard. That's right: buttons to press!

The name of the new phone is – big applause for the branding team – KEYone (Keyboard One). The device has some interesting features, like a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar, a keyboard supporting touch gestures and many useful shortcuts. However, the keyboard takes up a lot of space, making the screen smaller compared to the other phones on the market.

As for Nokia, after 17 years, the company has released an updated version of its popular 3310, and although it may have nostalgic appeal, it's useless in any country that has shut down their 2G network – like Canada, Australia and the US. Yep. We think it might be time for a phone episode of The Walking Dead.

Cloudflare, a major content delivery network (CDN), announced they have fixed a bug that exposed the private information of millions of users. The thing that makes this particularly worrying is Cloudflare works with 5.5 million websites, some of them major, like Uber.com, Medium.com, FitBit, and OKCupid. The bug has supposedly been out there since September 22, 2016, and some of the sensitive data has been cached by search engines, allowing anyone access.

Our suggestion: Change your passwords using a password manager like Lastpass or 1Password, and use different passwords for each website. These services allow you to create and forget your own password – all you need is the master password.

Google's self-driving car project sues Uber

As if Uber doesn't have enough to deal with (i.e. #deleteuber, allegations of widespread sexism), the company is now being sued for US $500 million by Waymo, Google's self-driving car project, on charges it stole gigabytes of corporate secrets. The best part of this kerfuffle? The details released by Waymo: