The African-American coming-of-age story, Moonlight, won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, but not before a mishap that saw the wrong cast and crew on stage.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially announced that the romantic musical and favourite La La Land had won.

Organiser realised they had the wrong winners, and the cast of Moonlight was called to the podium. With the casts of both films on stage, Beatty explained he had been given the wrong envelope. The Academy and Oscar auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, later apologised for the screw up.

It was the first time in living memory that such a major mistake had been made at the Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest night.

TRT World's Vanessa Conneely has more on the gaffe.

And the award goes to...

Moonlight is about a young boy struggling with poverty and his sexuality as he grows up in black Miami. Moonlight producer Adele Romanski said she hoped the movie would inspire "little black boys and brown girls and other folks watching at home who feel marginalised."

It also brought a supporting actor Oscar for first timer Mahershala Ali, the first Muslim to win an Oscar.

Best actor went to Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and best actress to Emma Stone (La La Land), both first-time winners, as was Viola Davis, who won best supporting actress for her role as a long-suffering housewife in African-American family drama Fences.

The recognition for Davis and Ali and their films was in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of colour were even nominated.