Could machines really steal jobs?

Gates thinks so.

He's concerned for the millions of people working in jobs likely to see automation – in factories and warehouses, truck and taxi drivers – and whether they will be able to find work if robots take away their jobs.

In an interview with the Quartz, Gates said industries and governments need to start looking into the social consequences of replacing people with robots.

Gates's suggestion has technology buffs concerned.

His comments come at a time when US President Donald Trump has ignited debate on how people are tired of the government's inability to stem job losses and address growing income inequality.

The tech billionaire and philanthropist has proposed an additional tax on companies where robots replace humans. Gates said the tax revenue should be used to train people for jobs that are available.

There will always be work where human interaction is important, such as teaching and nursing, Gates said.

A robot tax, really?

Companies that automate production and services will pay the tax, Gates explains.

But these companies will also be saving as they won't pay income tax, contribute to social security and have disability insurance. This means that despite the tax, they will still see increased profits.

Should people be afraid of technology?

The threat that new technology will take away jobs from humans goes back 200 years.

But recent technological advancements have raised anxiety. Half of the jobs in developed countries such as the US are at risk of being automated, research from Oxford University shows.

There was a time when telephone companies employed people to operate switchboards but then came automated systems, ending the need for humans. Tractors and mechanical harvesters forced millions of farmers to migrate to cities.

It's not just assembly-line jobs that the fast-learning algorithms threaten to take over. It seems the work that requires human thinking and knowledge will also be taken over by computers in a few years.

University-educated radiologists now face being replaced by computers that can analyse images accurately and faster, writes Martin Ford in his book Rise of the Robots.

But is automation all that bad?

Opinion is divided.

Critics argue that slowing down automation could stall growth and hurt the economy. And machines are more efficient and can produce more.