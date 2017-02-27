WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump wants $54B hike in military spending
Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Trump wants $54B hike in military spending
White House says the US President Donald Trump requested a $54bn increase in defence spending on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump's first budget proposal calls for a $54 billion increase in defence spending, White House budget officials told reporters on Monday.

The amount that Trump is proposing to add to the Pentagon budget will be funded by cuts from non-defence programs.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Trump promised to make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history."

Trump will give more details about his budget plan in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

TRT World's Kate Fisher has more from Washington.

RECOMMENDED

US Secretary of Commerce

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Commerce. Ross secured strong support of 72 votes to 27.

His confirmation will allow Trump's administration to start renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico.

Repealing and replacing of Obamacare

In a meeting at the White House with large insurance companies on Monday, Trump said after the increase of the budget, he would focus on another campaign promise - the repealing of Obamacare.

Trump said 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for Obamacare, adding that insurers must all work together to save Americans from the law and try to bring down health care prices.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices