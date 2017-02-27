Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran the capital Sana'a in a bid to dislodge the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition mounted a military campaign in support of the government and against the Houthi rebels in March 2015. The coalition says Iran backs the Houthis, who have often denied those accusations and support former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Around 10,000 people have been killed in the war. 2,000 of the casualties are children, according to the UN's latest figures.

Some 10.3 million Yemenis are said to be in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Earlier this month, the UN launched a $2.1 billion international appeal to help some 12 million people in Yemen.