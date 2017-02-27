Iraqi forces have seized the southernmost bridge in Mosul city, the military said on Monday.

The government and its allies have escalated their fight against Daesh in the western neighbourhoods of the city as part of an offensive launched last week to drive the terrorist group from their last bastion in Iraq.

Civilians, including many children, have started to arrive in Tal al-Rummen, southwest of Mosul after escaping the ongoing battle for the western half of the city.

According to UN figures, about 750,000 civilians are thought to still be in western Mosul, about half of them children.

Daesh is accused of rounding up people from neighbouring areas and forcing them into Mosul to use them as human shields as the government and its US and Iranian allies advance into the west of Iraq's second biggest city. Iraqi forces liberated eastern Mosul from Daesh in January.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston has this report from Tal al-Rummen.