South Korea's President Park Geun-hye on Monday denied advancing her own interests while in office, as the Constitutional Court held its final hearing on whether to uphold her impeachment by parliament. Mass protests before and after Park's impeachment in December continue to demand her ouster.

In a statement from her lawyer, Park reiterated she never received improper requests from Samsung Group or made wrongful demands on the country's top conglomerate.

Her lawyers maintained she was not aware of any wrongdoing and blamed her secret confidante Choi Soon-Sil, who is accused of using Park's presidential ties to force local firms to "donate" nearly $70 million to non-profit foundations.

TRT World spoke to journalist Adam Reed who has more from Seoul.