At least 13 Syrian civilians have been killed by regime air strikes in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib, opposition activists said on Monday.

The latest violence comes as Syria's regime and opposition are trying to seek a solution to end the conflict via UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva which began last week.

Syrian regime strikes targeted a residential building in the northern Ariha town of Idlib on Monday despite a ceasefire brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the Kazakh capital of Astana and came into effect in December.

However, the violence has continued in the country and the warring sides have traded blame while appearing no closer to actual negotiations.

TRT World'sSarah Firth is in Geneva and has more on the talks.

Syrian opposition demands to meet with Russia