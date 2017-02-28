A court in Turkey on Monday arrested a reporter for a German newspaper on charges of "propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting the public to violence," according to a court witness.

Authorities detained Deniz Yucel on February 14. Yucel is a dual citizen of Turkey and Germany and a correspondent for the Die Welt newspaper.

According to a court document, in a report he published on December 12, 2016, Yucel accused Turkish security forces of burning alive terror suspect Hacer Arslan during an operation against the PKK in the south-eastern Turkish city of Sirnak.

Turkish authorities denied the report, which the court described as "discrimination not journalism."

Merkel in awkward position?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the arrest as "bitter and disappointing" and called it "disproportionate."