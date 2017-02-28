With the Trump administration upon us, African Americans have much to worry about, most specifically how President Trump, who embraces explicitly racist and white nationalist agendas, will treat them. As a professor who researches, publishes and lectures on Black Europeans I would argue we should look to Europe to prepare ourselves.

While many Western European governments anticipate the incoming U.S. administration with dread, their attitudes and ignorance about their Black citizens are not terribly far from that of the new President. In my lectures and publications on the topic, I often encounter students, audience members, readers, and colleagues who are surprised and resistant to the reality of a racially intolerant Europe. After all, they argue, didn't France embrace African American expatriates for years? And aren't Europeans enthusiastic supporters of U.S. Black culture like jazz –in fact, more so than the Americans?

I am happy to admit that both notions are true—but rather than being the rule, they are the exceptions to a long and ugly history of anti-Black racism, a history that, despite the overwhelming evidence, is frequently denied by European politicians, academics, and even everyday citizens who understand themselves as anti-racist. Yet both racist stereotypes and racist behaviour against Blacks has long been an ugly norm and one that is increasing.

Anti-black racism is hardly a new phenomenon on the European continent.

As I show in Becoming Black: Creating Identity in the African Diaspora, Europe is in fact the birthplace for anti-Black racism, legitimated, codified and propagated in the 18thcentury by some of its greatest thinkers, such as David Hume, Emmanuel Kant, and Hegel. In addition to denying or ignoring this history, many contemporary European governments, continue to downplay or ignore the truth of their role in slavery and colonisation. Sweden still denies its role in the slave trade, it was only in 2011 that French textbooks included its role and the brutal truth of its African colonization, and the German government is loathe to acknowledge its less-famous but first true genocide: that of the Herrero of Namibia (also known as the Ovaherero).

This parallel to the U.S. is instructive because Trump's recent appointees, such as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been censored for explicitly racist comments, and his "chief strategizer" Steve Bannon, is an old hand at whitewashing the history of slavery in the U.S.

It is the contemporary lives of Blacks in Europe that should worry us the most. In Germany, it is not uncommon for victims of hate crimes to find themselves harassed by the police and discouraged from filing a report. Yet Germany does not only resist understanding Black Germans as equal citizens; it can also struggle with seeing Black people as human: in 2005, the city of Augsburg decided the best place to stage its "African village exhibit" was in its zoo.