WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army removes illegal settlers from Palestinian land
There's anger in the West Bank as the Israeli army has begun the process of removing illegal settlers from Palestinian land.
Israeli army removes illegal settlers from Palestinian land
Illegal settlers scuffle with Israeli security forces as demolition of illegal buildings gets underway in the West Bank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Israeli forces on Tuesday removed illegal settlers from the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Israeli youths surrounded nine settler homes which are due to be demolished.

The properties were built on private Palestinian land.

Israel's supreme court ordered they should be demolished by Sunday.

It had rejected last minute petitions to delay the demolition.

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom who's following the developments from Tel Aviv.

He says a number of police officials were injured during the evacuation.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, one person was killed during violent clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Gunmen in the Ain el-Hilweh camp opened fire on one another.

Four were wounded, among them a three-year-old boy.

The Lebanese army said its doing what it can to curb the unrest.

The camp is said to be divided between supporters of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and other groups.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices