Turkey's next target in its ongoing military operations in Syria will be SDF-held Manbij, President RecepTayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Manbij belongs to Arabs, not to the PYD or YPG. This is not their place to stay," Erdogan said.

The YPG is the armed wing of the Kurdish PYD — the Syrian affiliate of the PKK — which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) is dominated by the YPG, which captured Manbij from Daesh last year with US backing.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more on the president's statement and what it means.

Erdogan said that Turkey does not plan or aim to stay in Syria.

PYD or YPG should move to the west of the Euphrates. We have said this to our ally US. The US has promised us that they wouldn't stay there but so far it didn't happen.

Regime on Manbij perimeter

Erdogan's remarks came as Syrian regime forces closed in on Manbij after taking several villages from retreating Daesh, reports and a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Syrian regime forces opened a new corridor between two territories held by the YPG, redrawing the map of the conflict near the Turkish border, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The advance brings the regime forces closer to areas held by Turkish-backed opposition rebels.

Turkey and its opposition allies are waging a campaign against Daesh and PKK-affiliated groups in Syria near the Turkish border.

The SDF said the Syrian regime's advance would bring benefits to civilians in the area.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi explains how the regime and SDF forces cooperate in the region.