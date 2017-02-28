South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it will charge Samsung Group head Jay Y Lee and four other executives with bribery, embezzlement and related offences.

Lee was arrested on February 17 over his alleged role in the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye. The arrest dealt a fresh blow to the technology giant and standard-bearer for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Prosecutors say Lee gave bribes worth $36 million to Park and her confidante Choi Soon-sil to help win government support for a smooth company leadership transition.

The other executives to be charged are Samsung Group vice chairman Choi Gee-sung, president Chang Choong-ki, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd president Park Sang-jin and executive vice president Hwang Sung-soo.

"The five executives will face charges including bribery, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas," said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor, on the last day of its investigation.

Lee will also be charged with committing perjury before parliament, he said.

TRT World's spoke with Adam Reed in Seoul for this update.

Samsung takes measures