Nine years ago, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia. So far, 111 countries have recognised its statehood. Here are nine things to know about its chances:

1. Kosovo gained its independence in 2008: Ethnic Albanians in Kosovo feared Serbian repression during the rule of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

NATO intervened in Kosovo in 1999, after evidence emerged of the Serbian Army sponsoring the mass killing of ethnic Albanians, as it had done against Bosnia's Muslims.

NATO launched a 60-day campaign aimed at forcing the Serbian army out of Kosovo, while enabling NATO forces to occupy and administer the province.

After driving Milosevic's forces out of the former Serbian province, NATO sent in peacekeepers.

2. A new nation bids for statehood: For eight years now, Kosovo has existed as an internationally administered territory where local institutions have been put in place and Serbian authorities have had no say.

Kosovo declared its independence on February 17, 2008. The United States, and most European countries immediately recognised Kosovo's statehood.

3. But others fear secessionism: Kosovo's secession from Serbia constituted a danger for Europe. World powers were concerned that it could encourage other nations to follow suit and to reshape borders in the continent.

Besides, "it [Kosovo's independence] puts the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in the position of challenging what Russia has defined as a fundamental national interest – and this at a time when the Russians have been seeking to assert their power and authority," geopolitical analyst George Friedman said.

4. Recognition is hard won: In July 2010, The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the UN, published an advisory saying that Kosovo's declaration of independence did not violate international law.

But it didn't endorse Kosovo's claim to statehood outright.

Kosovo has been granted full membership in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Membership in the Organisation "is open to all peace-loving States that accept the obligations contained in the United Nations Charter and, in the judgement of the Organisation, are able to carry out these obligations," says the UN.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an agreement in Brussels aiming to normalise relations. The process slowed somewhat, but it's still is going. The EU is paying close attention to the issue because both country aim to become members of the bloc.

5. But the US is supportive: The US, which led the NATO mission in Kosovo in 1999, has always supported the nation's independence.