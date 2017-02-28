WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children in Syria's Eastern Ghouta struggle to get an education
Displaced civilians in eastern Ghouta have to live in makeshift camps after a recent offensive by the Syrian regime. There families try to teach children the basic knowledge that the war is depriving them of.
Internally displaced children stand at the entrance to their tent, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

The nearly six-year war in Syria has displaced half of the country's population and stopped many children getting an education.

Hundreds of families in Eastern Ghouta had to flee their towns after a recent offensive by the Syrian regime. But parents don't want their children to abandon school and they decided to set it up in a tent in case they have to flee again.

Some of the children have never known what it is like to enter a classroom.

TRT World'sJames Champion takes a look at how some Syrians east of the Damascus are finding ways to learn.

SOURCE:TRT World
