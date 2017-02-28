Abu Khayr al-Masri, the deputy of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike on the city of Idlib in north-western Syria, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple sources confirmed his death, although no definitive proof has been offered.

The Egyptian militant also known as Abdullah Muhammad Rajab Abd al-Rahmanwas also believed to be a close associate of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and was once the chairman of the terrorist organisation's management council.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more details on al-Masri and what his killing means to the United States.