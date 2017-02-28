WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda deputy leader reportedly killed in Syria
Egyptian militant and Al Qaeda deputy Abu Khayr al-Masri was killed in a US drone strike on Idlib city on Sunday, according to a number of sources.
Al Qaeda deputy leader reportedly killed in Syria
The US Treasury Department designated al-Masri as a &quot;terror supporter&quot; in 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Abu Khayr al-Masri, the deputy of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike on the city of Idlib in north-western Syria, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple sources confirmed his death, although no definitive proof has been offered.

The Egyptian militant also known as Abdullah Muhammad Rajab Abd al-Rahmanwas also believed to be a close associate of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and was once the chairman of the terrorist organisation's management council.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more details on al-Masri and what his killing means to the United States.

RECOMMENDED

In 2005, the US Treasury Department designated al-Masri as a "terror supporter," saying he "was responsible for coordinating Al Qaeda's work with other terrorist organisations."

Al-Masri's last affiliation before his death was with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly know as the al-Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria that split from the core group in 2016 with the approval of Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri.

Officials of counter-terrorism organisation SITE said that the killing is "another blow to organisation's (Al Qaeda) stance in the country (Syria)."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices