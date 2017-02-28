WORLD
UK judge says Tunisian police "cowardly" in beach attack
A Tunisian counter-terrorism official says that six security guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse have been charged with failing to help people in danger, in a manner that caused the deaths of 38 tourists in 2015.
Tourists and Tunisians taking part in a ceremony on July 3, 2015, in memory of those killed during an attack in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port el Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

The judge of a UK-based inquest into the deaths of the 30 Britons who died in a Daesh-claimed attack at Sousse in Tunisia said on Tuesday that the Tunisian police response was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly," but said there was no "neglect" by the tour operator TUI.

Families of those killed have been critical of TUI for not highlighting British government warnings around travel to Tunisia in their advertising for holidays.

TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from London.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including the 30 British tourists and three Irish citizens at the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia.

​An inquest by Tunisian authorities was also critical of the security forces' response.

Sofian Sliti, a spokesman for Tunisia's judicial counter-terrorism investigations, said six security guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel had been charged with failing to help people in danger, in a manner that caused their deaths. All six remain free pending investigation, he said.

Another 14 people have been arrested in the investigation and another 12 are under investigation.

The six-week British inquest, which is in fact a series of individual inquests into the circumstances of death of each British citizen, is not a trial, but the ruling could be used in civil lawsuits.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
