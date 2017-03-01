Addressing a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Council released its report into events which took place in Aleppo, Syria, last year.

It said Syrian regime aircraft "deliberately" bombed and strafed a humanitarian convoy, killing 14 aid workers, and regime helicopters dropped chlorine bombs on east Aleppo, while opposition fighters used civilians as human shields.

Even the deal struck between warring rivals to evacuate civilians following the regime's five-month siege of Aleppo, amounted "to the war crime of forced displacement of the civilian population," the UN probe said.

The report also says Syrian and Russian forces conducted "daily air strikes" on rebel-held eastern Aleppo between July and its fall on December 22, killing hundreds and destroying hospitals.

Cluster munitions were "pervasively used" and air-dropped into densely-populated areas, amounting to the war crime of indiscriminate attacks.

But it could not say whether both Syrian and Russian forces had used them in Aleppo or only one had. Investigators also did not attribute any specific war crime investigated to Russian forces.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more from Geneva.

"Throughout the period under review, the skies over Aleppo city and its environs were jointly controlled by Syrian and Russian air forces ... [They] use predominantly the same aircraft and weapons, thus rendering attribution impossible in many cases," the report said.

The UN included the following findings in its report:

Toxic Chlorine Bombs

Syrian regime helicopters dropped toxic chlorine bombs "throughout 2016" on Aleppo, a banned weapon that caused hundreds of civilian casualties.

Starvation Tactics