Thousands of people want Obama to become France's president
A group of Parisians started a campaign to persuade former US president Barack Obama to run for president of France. The idea was originally conceived as a joke but has attracted more than 40,000 signatures.
The four authors of &quot;Obama 17&quot; pose in front of a poster to promote Obama's candidacy to the French presidential election in 2017, on February 27, 2017 in Paris. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

What started as a joke by four friends pretending to launch a campaign for former US president Barack Obama in France has become serious when posters of the former leader popped up around Paris.

The Obama17 posters write "Oui on peut", a French translation of Obama's 2008 campaign slogan "Yes We Can," while the online petition has been signed by more than 40,000 people.

The organisers, said they launched the website because they were disenchanted with the candidates running in France's election.

