Donald Trump winning the presidential election was a game changer for the US – an unpredictable former television star, a performer who now has the codes to America's nuclear weapons. Trump knows this and has used it to his advantage by ignoring scripts and teleprompters.

But this time, Trump stuck to a narrative which left listeners wondering: Who was the writer behind the speech?

TRT World'sJessica Glasse discusses the content of the congressional address, an annual tradition, before we delve into how Americans reacted to the speech.

But how did America react?

So when his congressional address turned out to be tamer than expected, many people felt he might have kicked into presidential gear for the first time in 40 days. It could be that Americans have not been exposed to a more mercurial commander in chief since Ronald Reagan, who was at times prone to "contradictory statements and actions."

It was not only the comparatively stately manner Trump adopted, but also the optics of it all. So much so that soon after he introduced Carryn Owens, the widow of US Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens during his congressional address, a CNN political analyst declared that was the moment "he became president of the United States in that moment, period."

Honouring a fallen SEAL – who died during a possibly compromised mission in Yemen, a raid Trump approved over a dinner – is expected presidential behaviour.

But his remarks on the success of the raid and suggesting the deceased Owens was very happy because of the applause he was getting during Trump's speech elicited less positive reactions:

While some responded with shock, others expressed their anger:

Watching the grieving widow weep felt an opportunistic move to some of the viewers.