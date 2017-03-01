Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a deal to publish their memoirs with New York-based Penguin Random House, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

Penguin Random House said in a statement it has "acquired world publication rights for two books, to be written by president and Mrs Obama respectively."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but bidding for the high-profile double book deal topped $60 million, a record sum for US presidential memoirs, according to theFinancial Times.

Until now, the record for a US presidential memoir was $15 million paid for Bill Clinton's "My Life," released in 2004. George W. Bush received $10 million for "Decision Points" in 2010.