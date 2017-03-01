WORLD
3 MIN READ
Barack, Michelle Obama sign bumper book deal with Penguin Random House
The bidding for the global rights of the books reached more than $60 million. The Obamas plan to donate a "significant portion" of their author proceeds to charity, including to the Obama Foundation.
Barack, Michelle Obama sign bumper book deal with Penguin Random House
Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a deal to publish their memoirs with New York-based Penguin Random House, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

Penguin Random House said in a statement it has "acquired world publication rights for two books, to be written by president and Mrs Obama respectively."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but bidding for the high-profile double book deal topped $60 million, a record sum for US presidential memoirs, according to theFinancial Times.

Until now, the record for a US presidential memoir was $15 million paid for Bill Clinton's "My Life," released in 2004. George W. Bush received $10 million for "Decision Points" in 2010.

RECOMMENDED

As part of the agreement, the company will donate one million books in the Obama family's name to First Book, a charity, Penguin said.

"We are very much looking forward to working together with president and Mrs Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance," said Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle.

America's first African American president is already the author of two memoirs and a children's book.

The Obamas took a long vacation after Donald Trump was sworn in as president on January 20, and the former president has stuck by a pledge to keep a low public profile unless events threatening what he called America's "core values" warranted that he speak out.

US presidents tend to leave town after leaving the White House. But the Obamas are settling into a rented mansion in Washington's Kalorama neighbourhood.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires