A defiant Francois Fillon on Wednesday said he will not drop out of the French presidential elections despite allegations of corruption.

"I won't give in, I won't surrender, I won't pull out, I'll fight to the end," Fillon said in a speech in Paris.

The former prime minister has been accused of paying his wife, Penelope, hundreds of thousands of euros of taxpayer's money for work she may not have done.

An investigation into the allegations, which opened in January, plunged Fillon's campaign into crisis and cost him his status as the favourite to win the presidency in the two-round election set for April 23 and May 7.

Fillon has denied wrongdoing and says his wife was paid the money for legitimate work as his parliamentary assistant, though he has acknowledged giving her the work was an error of judgement.

TRT World's Craig Copetas weighs in.