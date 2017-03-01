The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Wednesday captured the villages of Tel Torin and Qarah Sharq, located 22 kilometres west of the northern Syrian town of Manbij, from the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a spokesman for the militia said.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey, which is waging its Operation Euphrates Shield military campaign with FSA forces.

Euphrates Shield was launched on August 24, 2016, with the aim of ridding Turkey's southern border of the presence of Daesh and the YPG, a Syrian-offshoot of the PKK, which the US and Ankara designate as a terrorist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Manbij was the next target of the campaign following the capture of al-Bab from Daesh last week.

The new offensive is focused on a string of villages controlled by the Manbij Military Council, part of the US-backed SDF alliance.

Meanwhile, talks between the United States and Turkey are underway for a long-anticipated operation to take back the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh.

The top US general in charge of fighting Daesh, Stephen Townsend, also confirmed that some Kurdish armed groups in Syria would be part of an offensive.

That has given Turkey cause for concern, because it considers the YPG a branch of the PKK terror organisation.