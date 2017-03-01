Syria's main opposition group has regretted Russia's veto on Syria after Moscow rejected a Western-backed UN Security Council resolution to punish the regime of Bashar al Assad.

Salem al-Muslet, a spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) representing opposition forces at Geneva peace talks, said that the opposition regretted Russia's seventh veto on Syria, but planned to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in hopes of convincing Russia to use its influence on Assad.

"We hope that they come here having something in mind to push the political process here in Geneva, because with this regime, we will reach nowhere unless there is a pressure and the only country that can deliver pressure on the regime is Russia," Muslet said.

The UN resolution, vetoed by Russia, China and Bolivia on Tuesday, had aimed to ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian regime and to blacklist regime army commanders and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the six-year war.

Political transition in Geneva talks

"Political transition is the only way to tackle terrorism in Syria and maybe in the entire region," Nasr al-Hariri, who leads the Syrian opposition delegation said on Wednesday.

"The political transition will open the doors for stable Syria and it is key to solve terrorism in Syria."

Al-Hariri accused the regime of undermining the political process by targetting civilians "on the pretext of fighting terrorism." He also gave details of civilian deaths since the Geneva talks began.