The Iraqi army and coalition forces on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Daesh's hands, trapping the militants in their shrinking stronghold in the city, a general and residents said.

The Iraqi army's 9th Armoured Division was within a kilometre of Mosul's "Syria Gate," the northwestern entrance of the city, a general from the unit said.

We effectively control the road, it is in our sight.

The road links Mosul to Tal Afar, another Daesh stronghold 60 kilometres to the west, and then to the Syrian border.

Thousands of civilians flee amid clashes

Jassem Mohammed al-Jaff, Iraqi minister of displacement and migration, said on Wednesday that 26,000 civilians have fled the fighting.

He said field teams received "26,000 displaced people from [western] Mosul during the past 10 days."

Many of the fleeing civilians, including children, were injured as they were fired at by Daesh while trying to find a way out of militant-held districts.