Four years ago the Kenyan government agreed to increase health professionals' salaries by 300 percent. This never happened, and now doctors in state hospitals across the country have walked off the job.

In the deal between the country's biggest public sector union and the government, pay for entry level doctors would increase from $346 to $1,038, while salaries for the most experienced doctors would rise from $1,400 to $4,300.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has asked doctors to return to their posts but the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) who represent the striking workers say a deal is a deal.

Is this just about salaries?

No.

"The thing people don't realise is ... we are fighting for more than just salaries," said 25-year-old striking intern, Waliaulato .

Poor salaries and working conditions have pushed Kenyan doctors to leave the public sector or go to other countries where there are better opportunities.

Under the 2013 wage agreement, doctors were promised training, a research fund, proper equipment and more support staff. Work hours were also to be capped at 40 hours a week and overtime offered for additional work.

What are the conditions like?

It is so bad that doctors have been working without basic drugs, such as penicillin.

Under the hashtag #MyBadDoctorExperience, medics are talking about being forced to work without drugs, gloves or electricity and with severe staff shortages that have put hospitals on the verge of collapse.

One doctor who gave only his first name, Anthony, told AFP that once he was in the middle of a Caesarean section birth when the lights went out. Surgeons had to use a Nokia phone's flashlight as the hospital's only torch had run out of batteries.