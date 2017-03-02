A delegation from the UN Security Council headed to Cameroon on Wednesday night as it began a visit to four African countries directly affected by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

A total of 15 ambassadors will try to draw global attention to the emergency situation in the Lake Chad region surrounded by Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

"This is the first time ever that the Security Council will visit the region. Members want to support the four countries in their fight against terrorism," France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said.

Boko Haram's seven-year uprising has triggered a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions displacing 2.6 million people.

The delegation will meet with leaders, representatives of civil society groups and visit camps in Cameroon and northeast Nigeria sheltering some of the displaced people.