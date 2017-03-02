WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council to visit African countries affected by Boko Haram
The militant group's seven-year uprising has caused a massive humanitarian crisis in the region. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes.
UN Security Council to visit African countries affected by Boko Haram
The Boko Haram insurgency has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing 2.6 million people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

A delegation from the UN Security Council headed to Cameroon on Wednesday night as it began a visit to four African countries directly affected by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

A total of 15 ambassadors will try to draw global attention to the emergency situation in the Lake Chad region surrounded by Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

"This is the first time ever that the Security Council will visit the region. Members want to support the four countries in their fight against terrorism," France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said.

Boko Haram's seven-year uprising has triggered a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions displacing 2.6 million people.

The delegation will meet with leaders, representatives of civil society groups and visit camps in Cameroon and northeast Nigeria sheltering some of the displaced people.

RECOMMENDED

In the region, tens of thousands of people have been dying of hunger because a lack of security has prevented farmers from tilling the land and has also made access for aid agencies almost impossible.

This year, the UN is seeking $1.5 billion in funding for those affected and also to deal with acute food shortages in Nigeria.

TRT World 's Africa correspondent Fidelis Mbah discusses the visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires