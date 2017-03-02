WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces make progress in battle for western Mosul
Tens of thousands people have been forced to flee their homes in the western part of the country amid heavy bombings.
Iraqi forces make progress in battle for western Mosul
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Iraqi forces are making progress in the fight against Daesh to retake the western part of Mosul.

Several neighbourhoods have been recaptured by Iraqi army after 10 days of heavy air strikes and artillery fire.

Iraqi forces have taken control of the key Daesh-held districts such as al-Dawasa, al-Jawsaq and al-Tayaran.

Thousands of Iraqis have fled western Mosul since the offensive to retake the western part of the country was launched on February 19.

RECOMMENDED

Iraq's Minister of Displacement and Migration Jassem Mohammed al-Jaff, said that field teams received "26,000 displaced people from western Mosul during the past 10 days."

Iraqi forces declared the liberation of the eastern half of the country 100 days after the launch of the offensive last October.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires