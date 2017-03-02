Iraqi forces are making progress in the fight against Daesh to retake the western part of Mosul.

Several neighbourhoods have been recaptured by Iraqi army after 10 days of heavy air strikes and artillery fire.

Iraqi forces have taken control of the key Daesh-held districts such as al-Dawasa, al-Jawsaq and al-Tayaran.

Thousands of Iraqis have fled western Mosul since the offensive to retake the western part of the country was launched on February 19.