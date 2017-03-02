Tucked between snow-capped mountains along the border of Bolivia and Peru, Lake Titicaca, is the largest freshwater lake in South America. For centuries, indigenous people have relied on it for food and income.

These days human and industrial waste are threatening the lake's ecosystem, and way of life as a result of which the shores of South America's largest lake are full of dead frogs, discarded paint buckets and bags of soggy trash.

But the less visible threats lurk in the water itself: toxic levels of lead and mercury. The pollution has caused a rash of health problems among the 1.3 million people living near the lake's banks in Peru and Bolivia.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Increasing concern about pollution has prompted a series of scientific studies and promises of official action.