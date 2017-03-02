US Attorney General Jeff Sessions came under fire late on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported he failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russia's ambassador before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.

The White House quickly labelled the report an attack by partisan Democrats, confirming the meetings but arguing Sessions did nothing wrong.

In a statement Sessions said, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

But Democrats were quick to demand his resignation, with US House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi saying, "Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign."

TRT World's Kate Fisher has more details from Washington.

Fresh calls for inquiry?