Blast at coal mine leaves at least 8 dead in Ukraine
Emergency services reported eight dead, but the miners' union said that 11 had died after a methane explosion.
Coal miners leave a Ukranian coal mine after their work shift. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

The Ukrainian emergency service said an explosion at a coal mine in western Ukraine on Thursday has left at least eight people dead.

The blast at the Stepovaya mine in the Lviv region took place about 550 metres underground.

Emergency services reported eight dead, but the head of a miners' union, Oleksandr Volynets, said on social media that the death toll was 11.

He said the cause of the blast was a methane explosion, but further details were not immediately available.

Ukrainian media reported that 172 people had been in the mine at the time of the blast and 20 of them have not yet been located.

