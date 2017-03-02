WORLD
Le Pen loses immunity from prosecution over Daesh tweets
The move by the European Parliament means the far-right leader can be investigated over three graphic tweets from 2015.
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has had her EU parliamentary immunity from prosecution removed by European Union lawmakers after she tweeted pictures of Daesh violence.

The move by the European Parliament on Thursday means the far-right leader can be investigated over three graphic tweets from 2015.

One showed an image of the beheading of US journalist James Foley.

Sharing violent images or inciting terrorism is illegal under French law.

The offence being considered is "publishing violent image," which under certain circumstances can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of almost $80,000.

TRT World's Craig Copetas discusses the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
