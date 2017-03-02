WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mount Etna in Sicily continues to erupt for third day in a row
Hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters, which is Europe's most active and highest volcano.
Mount Etna in Sicily continues to erupt for third day in a row
A picture taken from Catania, Sicily, shows Mt Etna covered with snow on February 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Mount Etna in Sicily has continued to erupt for the third day in a row and is Europe's most active and highest volcano, although it has been largely dormant for the past two years.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists flocked to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters

The relatively small eruptions were not sufficiently powerful to cause any problems for residential centres near the peak, on the eastern side of the island, and the nearby airport at Catania, a port city on Sicily's east coast, continued to operate normally.

RECOMMENDED

Experts say the latest eruptions could last for weeks.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires