Snapchat parent Snap Inc has priced its initial public offering higher than expected to give the popular social network a market value of $24 billion.

The share sale is the first test of investor appetite for a social-media app that is beloved by teenagers and 20-somethings, who use it to apply bunny faces and vomiting rainbows onto selfies, but faces a challenge in converting "cool" into cash.

Snap said it set its initial public offering share price at $17, above the expected range of $14 to $16, because of high investor demand.

TRT World'sArabella Munrohas more.

