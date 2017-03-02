President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Turkey is seeking compromise with US-led coalition forces in the upcoming battle for Daesh's de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa.

Erdogan's statement came after top US Army General Stephen Townsend said YPG militants may take part in the Raqqa operation as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve targeting Daesh in Syria.

Erdogan rejected the US statement, saying Turkey was open to coordinating with the US, but not to working with the SDF, which is dominated by the YPG.

"Our attitude is that the SDF should not be part of the operation," Erdogan said.

"If we agree on a common ground with the coalition forces, particularly with the US, we can act jointly in the Raqqa operation," Erdogan added, on his way home from the just-concluded ECO summit in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Erdogan also said Turkey is open to joint operations with Russia against Daesh.

Recently, Turkey and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) cleared Deash out of al-Bab, al-Rai, Dabiq and Jarablus, in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

Erdogan said Turkey's next target would be the northern city of Manbij, held by the US-backed YPG.

The battle for Manbij is part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, launched in August 2016 to secure Turkey's border with Syria and clear the area of Daesh and the YPG, a Syrian-affiliate of the PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey and the EU.