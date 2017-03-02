Malaysia will deport the only North Korean held in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam was murdered on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, allegedly by two women using VX nerve agent.

Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali said 47-year-old Ri Jong-chol would be released and deported on Friday.

"He is a free man. His remand expires and there is insufficient evidence to charge him," Apandi said.

He has no proper [travel] documents so we will deport him.

Malaysia also announced it is cancelling its visa-waiver programme with North Korea.

The moves came a day after two young women appeared in court charged with murdering Kim.

TRT World spoke to Zan Azlee, a Kuala Lumpur-based journalist, for the latest updates.

DPRK disputes cause of death

North Korea on Thursday said there were strong indications that a heart attack may have killed the DPRK national who died at the Kuala Lumpur International airport.