WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey warns the YPG to leave Syria's Manbij
Turkey says the US-backed YPG has no right to be in Manbij. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Turkey's allies in Syria not to side with "terrorist organisations."
Turkey warns the YPG to leave Syria's Manbij
The road to Manbij city from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. (March 1, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

The Turkish army will attack YPG militants if they refuse to retreat from the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The US considers the Kurdish YPG to be a key ally in the fight against Daesh.

"Our fight against the YPG or another terrorist organisation should not put us at odds with the US. Turkey and the US must not face off against each other because of Turkey's fight against other terrorist groups," said Cavusoglu.

Calling on Turkey's allies not to "side with terrorist organisations," Cavusoglu said YPG advances would not be tolerated.

Backed by the US, the YPG has taken control of large swathes of northern Syria in the past two years, expanding beyond traditionally Kurdish-majority regions.

RECOMMENDED

SDF hands over villages to Syrian regime

Villages controlled by the Manbij Military Council will be handed to the Syrian regime in the coming days under a deal agreed with Russia, an official from the council said on Thursday.

The Manbij Military Council is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of US-allied militias dominated by the YPG.

TRT World's Iolo Ap Dafydd has more from the Turkish-Syrian border city of Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires