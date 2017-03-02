Embattled US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that he would recuse himself from any investigations into President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Sessions recused himself after revelations that Trump's attorney general met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the US – a direct contradiction of his Senate confirmation testimony.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson in Washington DC explains the story to date.

A mistake or a lie?

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Sessions perjured himself.