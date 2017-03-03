Malaysia on Friday released and deported a North Korean held as part of the police investigation into the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un.

Police released Ri Jong Chol for lack of evidence.

A man thought to be Kim Jong-nam was murdered on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysian police believe two women smeared Kim's face with VX, a nerve agent classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

The women, one from Indonesia and the other from Vietnam, were later detained and were charged this week with Kim's murder.

Police have identified seven other North Koreans in connection with the killing, including a senior embassy official and a member of staff at the North Korean airline Air Koryo. Four of them are known to have left Malaysia.

On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for 37-year old airline worker, Kim Uk Il, and stepped up checks at all border crossings for DPRK nationals linked to the case.

TRT World spoke to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee for more details.

Sanctions-busting arms business

Malaysia's deputy prime minister and home minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said authorities would also investigate a DPRK-linked company that is suspected of operating a sanctions-busting arms business in Malaysia.