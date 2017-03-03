Nintendo's newest gaming system Switch went on sale on Friday, retailing for less than $300 in the US and about $260 in Japan.

The console enables users to play at home and on the go.

It was designed as a hybrid system – part traditional gaming and part hand-held device – merging the portable and home experiences into one console.

"So it's the first time where Nintendo basically combines portable games and home console games into one device, into one platform. Nintendo has never done that before in the last 30 years," Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games told TRT World.