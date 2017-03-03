TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and Germany to discuss brewing tensions
Ties have soured between the two countries after local authorities cancelled a Turkish community rally which Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was scheduled to address.
Turkey and Germany to discuss brewing tensions
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was scheduled to address a Turkish community rally in Germany. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Turkey's foreign minister will meet with his German counterpart next week to discuss tensions between the two countries.

The move comes after the cancellation of a Turkish community rally in Germany which Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was supposed to address.

After the cancellation by German authorities, Turkey summoned Germany's ambassador in Ankara wanting to know why authorities had cancelled the event.

The meeting was part of Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency.

Turkey says the decision violates basic rights.

RECOMMENDED

But Germany claims that the cancelled meeting was a local government decision and not a federal one.

"Germany's decision to block Turkish ministers from speaking in Germany is against democracy, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, while it teaches democracy lessons and intervenes in the domestic affairs of other countries," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He called the cancellation "a clear sign of double standards" after saying, "some terrorists from the Qandil Mountains had been given the opportunity to make an address in Germany."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires