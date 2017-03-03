WORLD
French police raid home of republican presidential candidate Fillon
The raid in Paris is part of an investigation into whether Fillon paid his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money for works as his parliamentary aide – work she allegedly did not do.
French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon speaks during a campaign rally on March 2, 2017 in Nîmes, southern France. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

French police have raided the home of republican presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

The raid in Paris is part of an investigation into whether Fillon paid his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money for works as his parliamentary aide – work she allegedly did not do.

Investigators plan to question Fillon later this month. Fillon denies the claims and has vowed for fight on, claiming he's the victim of a political assassination.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
