Zeina Awad: Reporting makes me more aware of my privilege
WORLD
6 MIN READ
Zeina Awad: Reporting makes me more aware of my privilegeAs a correspondent reporting from conflict zones, Zeina Awad says, "With every story you do, you evolve – often in unexpected ways." In honour of International Women's Day, TRT World interviews five exceptional journalists.
"What you're seeing every day and what you're living every day is so out of the realm of [your loved ones'] ordinary," Zeina Awad says.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 3, 2017

TRT World's Zeina Awad has reported extensively from conflict zones such as Iraq, Syria and Gaza. She also reported on the war on drugs in Central America, and covered the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections in the US, polling a wide variety of Americans on issues ranging from economic inequality to reproductive rights, from race to religion.

Her piece "Outsourced: Clinical Trials Overseas" investigating drug testing in India for the Al Jazeera's Fault Lines show was a finalist for the National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation's Annual Health Care Television & Radio Journalism Awards in 2012.

Awad is a contributor to "No Woman's Land: On the Frontlines with Female Reporters," a book of essays whose proceeds are earmarked for safety training for female journalists.

How has being a war journalist changed you?

ZEINA AWAD: I guess I don't think of myself as a war journalist; I don't actually know what that means. I think of myself as a journalist, a correspondent, an investigator, and I think that with every story that you do, you evolve, and often in unexpected ways. In fact, we were just talking about that in the [Women on War] roundtable; we were saying that everywhere you go, you leave a piece of you behind, and you take pieces of other people that you meet along the way. How has it changed me? I think it's made me more aware of my privilege as a human being in this world. The kind of passport that I carry, the kind of security that I have [and] so on and so forth, because you're constantly coming across people who don't have that, and who live in insecurity because of [it]. So that's one thing it's made me more aware of. It's made me more curious about the world because the more you know, the more you don't know, as they say. Yeah I feel, I guess, incredibly privileged.

RECOMMENDED

What do you do when you're in the field to relax and stay sane?

ZA: Well, a lot of people will tell you alcohol. No, it's true. I don't drink heavily in the field... Often you're staying in places that there's just, you know, there's barely anywhere to actually sleep on, a mat, and if there is [a mat] it's dirty, and there is a windowless room. If you're staying somewhere you're lucky enough to be in a proper hotel, I try and do like short bouts of cardio. I try and do some Pilates moves. And when I am in communication, in other words when I'm not cut off from the world, when my link to the world is not only a satellite phone, I try and stay in touch with my family, with my loved ones. Even if it's a simple WhatsApp text message about the randomest subject, that has nothing to do with what I'm doing every day, that helps me mentally because it keeps me in connection.

Often, one of the big risks of being in these kinds of environments is that it could create a gulf between you and and the people who are theoretically the closest to you. Because what you're seeing every day, and what you're living every day, is so out of the realm of their ordinary. So I feel I need to keep that connection whenever possible. It's not always possible.

What is the biggest change you've witnessed in journalism in the course of your career?

ZA:Definitely the rise of social media. That's by far the biggest change I've seen, because it's changed how we tell stories, it's changed the pace at which we tell stories, and also the expectation of you as a journalist. Is it good? Is it bad? I think it's mixed. And I think we've had many times in modern history when we've had new technology come on board and we thought, "Oh my gosh! It's the demise of whatever craft it is!" And nothing is really ever the demise; you just have to evolve with it and see where it goes. I feel sometimes like social media may have amplified the ego of the individual who's gathering information, at the expense of storytelling or the people whom the story is about.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires