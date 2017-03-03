BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Snap's shares soar in Wall Street debut
The share price of Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, rose 44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on its debut, giving the company a market value of $28.3 billion. The IPO price was $17, but closed the day above $24.
Snap's shares soar in Wall Street debut
Bankers wearing Snapchat &quot;Spectacles&quot; on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 2, 2017, while waiting for Snap's debut. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Snap Inc – the company behind Snapchat – surged on a wave of investor enthusiasm in its Wall Street debut on Thursday as people with money to spend glommed onto the hottest technology stock in three years.

They pushed Snap's price from its IPO offering of $17 to close at $24.48, up 44 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Thursday's closing prices gave the company a market value of $28.3 billion.

Snap is pretty much a one-product company, an app called Snapchat, which has 158 million users, who check into the app, like, 18 times a day.

Facebook tried to buy Snap in 2013 for $3 billion. Its IPO topped that, raising $3.4 billion.

TRT World's Andre Pierre du Plesis has more.

RECOMMENDED

Spectacles and ghosts

Secretive Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel, who usually avoids the spotlight, showed up at the NYSE to ring the opening bell on Snap's debut.

Traders on the floor got into the mood, donning "Spectacles," the company's video-camera glasses, and clutching soft-toy versions of Snap's smiling ghost mascot.

Snapchat is popular among the under-30s who like to put bunny faces on their selfies and vomit rainbows. Whether that appeal can be turned into cash is the big question.

Despite a nearly seven-fold increase in revenue, Los Angeles-based Snap's net loss widened 38 percent in 2016 to $514.6 million.

And what's cool today often fades before it gets a second life with a retro look. User growth for Snapchat is slowing and Snap's competitors are already snapping at its heels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires