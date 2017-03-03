The Syrian regime on Thursday accused the main opposition delegation of taking the Syria peace talks "hostage" over its refusal to include terrorism on the agenda.

The peace talks in Geneva are the first under UN auspices in 10 months. They convened after Turkey, Russia and Iran brokered a shaky ceasefire in December between the warring parties in Syria.

"Progress in the Geneva round must not be held hostage by the Riyadh platform," lead Syrian negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari told reporters, referring to the Saudi-backed Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

"The Riyadh opposition will be held responsible for any failure of the Geneva talks," Ja'afari said.

The two sides have brought different priorities to the table. The regime wants terrorism on the agenda, and the opposition wants to talk about a roadmap for removing Bashar al Assad from power.

Thursday's escalation followed a day in which the talks appeared to gain momentum, when UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura reportedly told the opposition delegation that the regime was ready to discuss political transition.

Russian rhetoric dampens mood

However, Moscow's intervention dampened the mood in Geneva.