Sweden is to reintroduce military conscription in 2018 due to difficulties filling the ranks on a voluntary basis at a time of increased security concerns, the defence minister said on Thursday.

Non-aligned Sweden ended compulsory military service in 2010. But military activity in the Baltic region has increased since then, prompting Sweden to step up its military preparedness.

The reintroduction of the draft will cover men and women born in 1999 or later, though only a small minority will be selected to serve.

"We have a Russian annexation of Crimea, we have the aggression in Ukraine, we have more exercise activities in our neighbourhood. So we have decided to build a stronger national defence," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

"The decision to activate conscription is part of that."

Military service was the norm for young Swedish men during the Cold War, but conscription was gradually watered down after the collapse of the Soviet Union as war in the region looked increasingly unlikely.

A resurgent Russia and tensions over the conflict in Ukraine have left politicians on both sides of the aisle looking to boost military capability and address the lack of talent keen on making a career as a professional soldier.

Old-fashioned?