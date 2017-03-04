A photo of Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and presidential candidate, glancing at a newspaper headline about US Vice President Mike Pence using a private email account has gone viral on social media, with thousands of people commenting on it.

Pence and others involved in the Republican presidential campaign last year criticised Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as state secretary.

Clinton was on an aeroplane travelling from Boston to New York on Friday when a fellow passenger snapped a photo of her glancing down at Friday's USA Today newspaper front page headline "Pence used personal email in office".

Pence's use of an AOL email account was first reported by the Indianapolis Staron Thursday. It said Pence used the account, which was hacked last summer, at times to discuss sensitive matters and homeland security issues while he was governor of Indiana.

Pence denies double standards