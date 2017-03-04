At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in air strikes on a central Syrian village.

"The raids targeted a livestock market in the village of Oqayrabat, held by Daesh in Hama province," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). "They are probably Russian air strikes."

Oqayrabat lies north-west of Palmyra, the ancient desert city that was recaptured by Russia-backed regime forces from Daesh on Wednesday.

Rahman said the raids on the village were part of "new military operations by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally targeting Daesh positions in Hama province."

Syrian and Russian warplanes on Saturday were heavily bombing Daesh north and east of Palmyra, which has changed hands several times in Syria's nearly six-year war. Daesh overran the city for the second time on December 11, 2016.

Exodus from Aleppo

The war monitor also reported an exodus of over 30,000 people from northern Aleppo after ferocious fighting between regime forces and Daesh over the past week in the country's ravaged north.