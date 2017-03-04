Bosnia recently called on the UN's top court to review its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during the 1990s civil war.

Survivors of one of the worst massacres in Europe hope new evidence will finally convict the Serbian government of its alleged war crimes.

The 2007 judgement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for killings, rapes and "ethnic cleansing" in Bosnia during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, though it said Serbia had failed to prevent genocide.

The ICJ ruling concluded that genocide had occurred only at Srebrenica, where about 8,000 Muslims were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces, and not in other parts of Bosnia.

Many officials in Bosnia argued against the move to reopen the case, saying it could spark a new political crisis in the ethnically divided Balkan country.