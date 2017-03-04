WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Civilians from Karkamis and Kilis say rockets fired by the group killed people and damaged infrastructure. They now breathe easier as peace and nominal commerce return to the two towns.
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Residents examine the damage after a rocket hit a house in Kilis on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Before the success of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, civilians living near the country's border with Syria were killed in missile attacks launched from Daesh-controlled areas. Their businesses were affected, and they lost their means to earn a living.

But with Daesh defeated and a new border wall to protect the markets and households, people feel safer in the towns of Karkamis and Kilis tucked away along Turkey's southern border.

Turkey's military campaign in Syria known as Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August last year, has allowed the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army to push Daesh out of areas close to Turkey's border with Syria.

RECOMMENDED

The focus of the townspeople in both cities is to now overhaul their economy.

TRT World'sAbubakrAlShamahi speaks to locals of Karkamis and Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires